Rock climber dies after 60-foot fall in Fremont County

CANON CITY, Colo. -- A person has died after falling an estimated 60 feet while rock climbing, according to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said the climber was in the Banks Hiking Area, near Red Canyon Road, in Canon City on Saturday afternoon when he or she fell.

The climber was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office didn't release any information about the climber's age or gender.

The person's name also was not released. The sheriff's office said family hadn't been notified yet on Saturday afternoon.