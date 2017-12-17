Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez visit Evergreen restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVERGREEN, Colo. -- Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez stopped by a restaurant in Evergreen on Sunday afternoon.

Maya's Cantina and Grill posted a picture on Facebook of its menu signed by the two superstars.

"Maya’s Cantina would like to thank Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez for stopping in. It was an honor to meet you both. Happy Holidays and we look forward to seeing them again," the restaurant wrote on Facebook.

The restaurant said the couple left a generous tip.

The actress, 48, and the former baseball player, 42, appeared to enjoy the Colorado outdoors afterward when Rodriguez posted a picture of himself with the mountains in the background.

"Gorgeous winter day in the mountains. Perfect for an outdoor hike," Rodriguez tweeted.

June from the Evergreen gallery, the shop next door to Maya’s, said she wasn't quite star-crossed.

“If they had walked in I probably would not have known who they are. Somebody would have probably had to run in here and tell me, hey do you know who that is?” she said.

That somebody could have been 12-year-old Faith Schoenherr of Evergreen.

“Oh, my God, Jennifer Lopez. But like I know who she is and I’m like, that’s pretty cool because she’s one of the most famous people ever," Schoenherr said.

The two enjoyed a day out in Miami on Saturday.