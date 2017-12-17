Inflatable snowman taken from Boulder lawn returned

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER, Colo. -- A 20-foot snowman that disappeared from a front lawn in Boulder has been returned.

The giant inflatable snowman, who the family named "Frosty," was stolen in the middle of the night from the front lawn of the Boulder home.

On Friday, the family asked for the public's help in finding their inflatable friend and said they would be happy if the thieves returned it -- no questions asked.

Frosty was returned early Sunday morning, left on the front lawn, right where he was taken from.

It is unknown who stole the Christmas decoration, but the owners say they are happy to have it back.