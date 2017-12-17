Electricity restored to parts of Atlanta airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATLANTA -- Power was restored to the several areas at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Sunday after being cut out for several hours.

Georgia Power announced on its Twitter page late Sunday night that electricity was back on in the airport's atrium and several concourses.

The utility said it expected power to be fully restored by midnight.

The world's busiest airport lost power earlier in the day, halting all incoming and outgoing flights, and leaving thousands stranded.

Georgia Power had said in a statement that a fire caused extensive damage in an underground electrical facility, impacting substations serving the airport. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

The city of Atlanta provided a place to stay for passengers stranded by the outage.

The city tweeted on Sunday night that it has mobilized the Georgia International Convention Center and will provide shuttle services for anyone in need of a place to stay.

It also said Chick-fil-A will be providing food for passengers.