Doug Jones: Don’t expect him to always side with Senate Democrats

WASHINGTON — Democratic Sen.-elect Doug Jones of Alabama is insisting to both parties in politically divided Washington that he’ll leave “all the options on the table” when it comes to his votes next year on issues from immigration to infrastructure.

Jones was the first Democrat elected to the Senate from strongly Republican Alabama in 25 years.

The former federal prosecutor tells “Fox News Sunday” that he’ll “consider anything” and won’t necessarily be an automatic Democratic vote.

RELATED: Moore looking into ‘numerous reported cases of voter fraud’ after Alabama Senate race loss

In an early sign, Jones said President Donald Trump shouldn’t resign over sexual misconduct claims, as some Democrats are calling for.

Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner on Tuesday urged the Senator-elect to work with Republicans after he takes office.

“Tonight’s results are clear — the people of Alabama deemed Roy Moore unfit to serve in the U.S. Senate,” Gardner, who heads the National Republican Senate Committee, said in a statement.

“I hope Senator-elect Doug Jones will do the right thing and truly represent Alabama by choosing to vote with the Senate Republican majority.”

Jones defeated Republican Roy Moore by 20,000 votes, or 1.5 percent, on Tuesday. He was lifted by a wide coalition of African-American voters, independents and moderate Republicans.