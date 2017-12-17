9-year-old girl drowns in Colorado Springs hotel pool

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- A 9-year-old girl might have drowned in a hotel pool, the Colorado Springs Police Department said.

Police said in a statement that officers were called to the Hotel Elegante near Interstate 25 and South Circle Drive on Saturday night.

They found hotel employees and others trying to revive the girl.

Authorities say she was taken to Memorial Hospital, where she later died.

The girl's name and other details haven't been released.

The violent crimes unit is investigating the incident.