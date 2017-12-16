Video game maker enlists Denver WWII group to spread word about veteran’s charity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It's the best selling video game of the year. It's on pace to be the best selling Call of Duty game ever. And it was inspired by a bunch of 90-year-old men. World War II veterans - providing the backdrop and the history behind the new game, Call of Duty: World War II.

A Denver-based charity called The Greatest Generations Foundation - which in recent years has transported hundreds of World War II heroes back to the battlefields where they served - connected the game maker with some real-life survivors, to hear their stories, and help other veterans in the process.

Call of Duty enlisted the Denver charity to help spread the word about the Call of Duty Endowment - a non-profit started by the game maker a few years back that has donated $25 million to veterans causes.

So far, they've helped 40,000 veterans find jobs, and hope to place 10,000 more in the next year.

Videos featuring the veterans, telling their real-life stories of service in World War II, have been posted online by the Call of Duty Endowment.

This one has already been viewed more than 100,000 times.

They call that a win-win: a game that helps veterans, and provides a history lesson to young "gamers" who may not have known much about the sacrifice of those who served in World War II.

"I think it's a great way to expose this generation to the unbelievable dedication and sacrifice of the Greatest Generation," said Dan Goldenberg, Executive Director of the Call of Duty Endowment.

