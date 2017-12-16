× Pier 1 Imports glass pumpkins recalled

A recall has been issued for around 16,600 of Pier 1 Imports’ decorative clear glass pumpkins with wooden stems due to a laceration hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the stems can break off when you pick the decoration up, which may cause the base to fall and you could cut yourself.

The glass pumpkins were sold from June 2017 through November 2017 and they come in two sizes, small (SKU 3202753) and medium (SKU 3202766).

Customers can find the SKU number on the price sticker on the underside of the pumpkin.

Seven instances of stems breaking off have been reported, including one where a person needed stitches, according to the CPSC.

You can return the recalled pumpkins at a Pier 1 Imports store for a full refund or store credit.