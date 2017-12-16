Man’s body found inside burning vehicle in Weld County

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities are investigating after a man’s body was found inside a burning vehicle early Saturday morning.

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies were dispatched to the vehicle fire in the 27000 block of Highway 52, near Hudson, Colorado. When they arrived, they found one male passenger dead inside the vehicle.

It is unknown how the man died, according to the sheriff’s office. The identity of the of the man will be released at a later time.

Authorities are investigating the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at 970-356-4015 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or 1-800-444-3776.