Man found dead with apparent gunshot wound inside Aurora home

AURORA, Colo. – A man was found shot to death inside an Aurora home early Saturday morning, the Aurora Police Department said.

Police responded to a report of a shorting at 1410 N. Clinton St. around 5:35 a.m. on Saturday. When police arrived they found a man who had died with an apparent gunshot wound.

The man’s identity has not been released.

Aurora police are investigating the incident.

Police have not identified a suspect in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Aurora police Detective Jamie Krieger with the Major Crimes/Homicide Unit at 303-739-6113 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.