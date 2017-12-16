Kansas pit bull becomes state’s first police dog, makes first drug bust

STAFFORD, Kan. – A Kansas police department has employed the state’s first pit bull police dog – and he just made his first drug bust.

The full-blooded, red nose dog named Kano was named after a character from “Mortal Combat” because of his unusual eye color and patches, the Wichita Eagle reported.

Kano assisted in helping find more than $7,500 worth of marijuana on Monday, according to the Hutchinson News.

The 55-pound dog is trained to help the Stafford Police Department find several different drugs including marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and ecstasy.

Kano’s handler, Officer Mason Paden, said that he realizes some are uneasy about a pit bull police dog, but he hopes to change the perceptions.

“Kano and I plan to get out there and help try to change the bad name that so many have given the Pit Bull,” Paden wrote in a Facebook post.

Kano completed an eight-week training program through Universal K9, a San Antonio, Texas organization that trains and saves dogs for law enforcement and veterans.