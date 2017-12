Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Sweet Leaf Marijuana Dispensaries in Denver still shut down for allegedly selling illegal amounts of weed to undercover officers - 11 ounces in less than two hours at one shop - it's called 'looping.'

13 people were arrested. 26 licenses suspended. A video campaign aimed to stop looping has been produced.

The Marijuana Industrial Group has been discussing the problem about for a year.

It`s a hot topic not going away anytime soon.