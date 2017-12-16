Cold front will bring patchy fog, freezing drizzle, and flurries overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Colorado's next storm system will move in tonight bringing fog, freezing drizzle, and light snowfall. The northern Front Range and northeast plains will have the biggest impacts from this storm.

Cloud cover will increase tonight on the Front Range and eastern plains. Patchy fog, flurries, and freezing drizzle will move in around 10 p.m. tonight.

This storm system will last overnight and into Sunday morning. By late morning on Sunday, the cloudy skies will break apart and drier conditions will move in.

Freezing drizzle could cause slick spots on the roads early tomorrow morning. Bridges and overpasses will be the first spots to ice up.

The northern Front Range and northeastern plains could see enough precipitation to develop a light dusting of snow on cooler surfaces. It will quickly melt away once the sun comes out Sunday afternoon.

Denver can expect some patchy fog tonight with some drizzle and flurries on the north and west sides of town. The worst of this storm will stay to the north of Denver. Temperatures on Sunday will cool down to the low 40s.

Unfortunately, this system is not a big snow-maker for Colorado's mountains. The mountains will see some gusty winds on Sunday with temperatures in the 20s and 30s and isolated snow showers on the high peaks.

Temperatures will jump back up to the 50s Monday though Wednesday with sunny skies and dry conditions. Thursday is the next chance to see snow in Colorado.

