Two chances for snow before Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We will have two cold fronts move across Colorado and Denver between now and Christmas Day. The first front arrives late Saturday night into early on Sunday morning...from 11PM to 11AM. In the mountains this weekend front looks to bring some gusty wind, passing clouds and a possible snow shower across the highest peaks. In Denver and along the Front Range this overnight cold front may produce some patchy freezing drizzle and some flurries. Unfortunately, it is not robust enough to produce accumulating snow.

The second cold front arrives on Thursday with a better chance for snow. Right now the chance is running at 40-50% that we will get snow for a period of time during the day on Thursday. Accumulation is also looking better with a couple of inches possible in Denver and slightly higher amounts west & north of downtown. It's not a lot of snow, but it's our best chance to to have some snow on the ground for Christmas morning.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.