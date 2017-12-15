Treatment provider Arapahoe House to close in January after 42 years

DENVER — Arapahoe House, the state’s largest provider of substance use and disorder treatment, will shut down on Jan. 2 after 42 years of service, the organization announced Friday.

Arapahoe House will no longer accept patients as it moves to close its seven locations just after the new year.

The organization said the cost to care for patients is greater than funding that is available from the state and federal levels.

“This is devastating for our community and the state as a whole,” president and CEO Mike Butler said. “We care for an extremely vulnerable population including pregnant women and women with children.

“Without Arapahoe House, there are precious few places for these individuals to go. Despite a widespread and growing opioid crisis in Colorado and nationwide, state and federal funding for addiction treatment remains inadequate.”

Earlier this year, Arapahoe House closed three detoxication centers to devote time and money to addiction treatment and therapy programs.

Arapahoe House’s call center will remain open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday until Jan. 2.

“We will continue to do everything we can to try to connect people to any available services and have increased the call center’s capacity to do so,” Butler said.

Arapahoe House serves nearly 5,000 patients a year and has about 200 employees.