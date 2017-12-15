Today’s Deal: $50 gets you a $100 gift card to ME Spa!

Gift cards expire in 6 months from purchase date. ***Gift cards will be mailed in 5-7 business days***

Spend $50 and get a $100 gift card for face, body, hands and feet services at ME Spa!

About Me Spa at Belmar

Welcome to ME SPA...a destination where every detail has been conceived with you in mind. Our seven award-winning luxury day spas offer a soothing place to put life on pause. We provide a thorough menu of rejuvenating services that cater to the most discerning spa goer. Fall asleep in our zero gravity lounge chairs as highly educated therapists introduce you to our one-of-a-kind signature pedicure. Correct & perfect your skin with revolutionary treatments implemented by expertly trained aestheticians. Drift away with a customized massage, ranging from relaxing hot stones to therapeutic deep tissue.

*Ask about our Membership Program, where you can save 20% on every service, every day & sneak preview the latest services at exclusive VIP events.

*Share the power of relaxation with our elegant Gift Card packages or Corporate Reward programs, redeemable at any location for all products & services.

*Feel at home in our serene relaxation room, and enjoy a complimentary detoxifying foot soak ritual, while you sip the finest hot tea.

*Visit the spa boutique & browse our unique collection of curated designs, beauty & skincare products.

*Enjoy an afternoon or an entire day at the spa with family & friends.

*Groups of any size are welcome. We believe when you take time for yourself, you are able to give time back to others