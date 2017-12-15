Today’s Deal: $15 for a $30 Gift Certificate to The Garlic Knot!

Deal valid at Washington Park location ONLY 0 282 South Logan Street, Denver, CO Dine In and Carry Out ONLY. NO Delivery. Must use on first visit, NO cash value. Certificate Expires on 1/31/18.

Deal valid at Washington Park location ONLY 0 282 South Logan Street, Denver, CO Dine In and Carry Out ONLY. NO Delivery. Must use on first visit, NO cash value. Certificate Expires on 1/31/18.

About The Garlic Knot

Click here for more details.

Our delicious pizza is made from generations-old recipes that have been perfected over the past several years at our Denver, Co and Oakland Park, FL locations. A combination of premium grade cheeses, fresh pizza dough, authentic old world sauce and a preparation process consisting of traditional dough stretching, hand tossing and stone deck oven baking consistently creates a superior “pizza pie” by any standards!! Each Garlic Knot location also prepares tasty garlic knots (from which a cult following has derived), a selection of pasta dishes that are both delicious and affordable, made to order subs and a “make your own” premium ice cream bar at select locations, a kids favorite.

Stop in the next time you're in the neighborhood and enjoy an old favorite. Or, discover a new one. Either way, we'll treat you to a dining experience that's unparalleled.