× State lawmakers consider changes in harassment process

DENVER — Colorado state legislative leaders are looking at making some changes to how sexual harassment complaints are handled at the state Capitol.

Republican and Democratic leaders from the state House and Senate are meeting Friday to discuss hiring a consultant to review the legislature’s harassment procedures.

One thing leaders have said they want to look at is whether the process should be changed to make it easier to detect patterns of harassment.

Currently, allegations of harassment are kept secret unless either the person making the allegation or the accused decides to discuss it publicly. Likewise, the outcome of any investigation is confidential unless either side goes public.

Both House Speaker Cristana Duran and Senate President Kevin Grantham have also backed holding sexual harassment training every year, rather than every two.