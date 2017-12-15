Trevor Siemian out for rest of Broncos season with shoulder injury

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian will miss the rest of the season after he suffered a subluxation in his left shoulder during Thursday’s win at Indianapolis, coach Vance Joseph said Friday.

Siemian injured the shoulder while being sacked by the Colts’ Barkevious Mingo in the first quarter.

Joseph said Siemian does not need surgery and will be placed on the injured reserve list.

Brock Osweiler replaced Siemian on Thursday and led the Broncos back from a 10-0 deficit to a 25-13 win by throwing two touchdown passes and running for another.

It was the Broncos’ second win in a row after an eight-game losing streak knocked them out of playoff contention.

Joseph said he is “not sure” whether Osweiler or Paxton Lynch will be the starting quarterback on Christmas Eve in Washington.

Lynch suffered an ankle injury last month against the Oakland Raiders but “should be fully cleared by Sunday,” Joseph said.

The Broncos (5-9) end the season at home on New Year’s Eve against the Kansas City Chiefs.