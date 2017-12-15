Photos: over a dozen arrested in Denver pot shop raids

DENVER — Over a dozen people were arrested following a raid of multiple licensed marijuana dispensaries in the Denver metro area on Thursday.

The investigation is focused on Sweet Leaf marijuana dispensaries.

Denver officers raided 10 pot shops on Thursday.

Authorities say it’s part of an extensive year long criminal investigation into illegal distribution of marijuana.

Officers arrested 13 people and 26 business licenses were suspended.

A notice of license suspension was posted at the Sweet Leaf store at 26th and Walnut streets in Denver on Dec. 14, 2017.

“Medical and/or retail marijuana licenses for these premises have been suspended by order of the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses for alleged violations of Colorado law,” read a notice from the city of Denver posted on the door.

Customers were turned away at the Evans Avenue location Thursday and signs were posted on the doors letting customers know the retail marijuana licenses have been suspended by the city for violating Colorado law.