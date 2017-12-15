North Dakota deputy finds $30,000 worth of marijuana in Loveland man’s car

MANDAN, N.D. — A Loveland man faces a felony drug charge after allegedly being caught with 30 pounds of marijuana in North Dakota.

The Morton County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy stopped 29-year-old Jacob Todd for speeding on Wednesday.

A police dog indicated there were drugs in the vehicle, and authorities said they found bags of marijuana worth about $30,000 on the street.

Todd faces a drug charge that carries a maximum punishment of 20 years in prison.

He made an initial court appearance Thursday and will enter a plea later. Court documents don’t list an attorney for him.