Man stabbed to death in Aurora home

AURORA, Colo. — A man was stabbed to death in a home on Thursday night, the Aurora Police Department said.

Police responded to the 2700 block of South Rifle Street just before 7 p.m. and found a man suffering from a stab wound.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name and age weren’t released, pending notification of next of kin by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office.

A suspect was taken into custody. The name, age and gender of the suspect were not released.

What led to the stabbing is under investigation.