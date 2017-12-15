Home destroyed in Jefferson County fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. -- A home was destroyed in early-morning fire in the Jefferson County foothills on Friday.

The fire broke out after 6 a.m. in the 25000 block of Westridge Road, south of Coal Creek Canyon Road and west of Highway 93.

Numerous agencies responded to the fire and contained it to the house, which was being renovated.

Officials said no one was in the home at the time of the fire. The fire was fueled by gusty winds and dry conditions.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.