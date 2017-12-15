× Gunnison River rafters rescue injured hiker

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — A pair of medical professionals rafting the Gunnison River in western Colorado found and transported an injured hiker to safety.

The Daily Sentinel reports 37-year-old Adam Wright had fallen about 50 feet (15 meters) while hiking in Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park on Sunday.

Emergency room nurse Robby Rogers and respiratory therapist Tyson Lockhart saw Wright badly injured near the river they were rafting.

The Grand Junction rafters provided first aid to Wright and carefully loaded him onto a raft. The group traversed a section of rapids to get to a spot where rescuers could reach them.

Catherine Wright says her husband, a Montrose High School teacher, is undergoing surgery to his arms, a leg and his face, but he should be released form the hospital next week.

38.575394 -107.741596