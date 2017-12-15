Friends, family continue search for missing elderly man in Golden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOLDEN, Colo. -- The search for a missing elderly man stretched into Friday afternoon, with friends and family of the 87-year-old lending a hand.

James Mitchell, 87, disappeared on Thursday night after crashing his son's pickup truck into some rail cars just after 8 p.m. Thursday.

Mitchell apparently walked away from the scene before police arrived.

Search and rescue teams began working along 10th and Vasquez streets, then went north along Table Mountain.

Mitchell is described as 5-foot-10 and about 180 pounds. He has blue eyes and thinning gray hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue fleece vest, a red plaid short-sleeved shirt and black shoes with Velcro closures.

He suffers from dementia, and does not have identification or a cellphone.

Anyone with information or sees Mitchell is asked to call police at 303-384-8045.