Family of teen battling cancer receives car for Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thanks to one local dealership, a very deserving family now has some new wheels of their own.

Our FOX31 crews were on hand when TSG Auto surprised the Chacon-Martinez family with a 2012 Honda Civic.

Every year, TSG does a holiday car giveaway, and this year they picked 16-year-old Rhiannon Martinez's family.

Rhiannon recently received a bone marrow transplant at Children's Hospital for a type of cancer she is fighting.

Her mom says they couldn't have received this very generous gift at a more perfect time.

TSG Auto didn't just give them a free car, they also took care of the taxes,title and license.