Daybreak Delights: Cranberry Orange Loaf

David Bondarchuck from Scratch Catering Services shows us how to make a Cranberry Orange Loaf.

Scratch Catering Services Presents: Cranberry Orange Loaf

What you Need:

4 Tablespoons unsalted Butter

1 Cup Sugar

1 large Egg

3/4 Cup Orange Juice

2 Cups Flour

1 &1/2 Baking Powder

1/2 teaspoon Baking Soda

1/2 teaspoon Salt

1 Tablespoon fresh Orange Zest

1 &1/2 Cups fresh Cranberries

What to Do

Heat oven to 350 degrees

Pre-pare your loaf baking pan, by spreading 2 tablespoons of butter all around the inside of the pan. set aside

In an electric mixer, combine butter and sugar and beat to cream them together.

Add in egg and beat to combine. then add in Orange Zest.

In a bowl combine, flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, whisk to mix together.

Slowly add in dry mixture, and add alternately with orange juice. once combined remove from mixer, do not over mix.

Stir in the fresh cranberries to the batter mixture, using a rubber spatula.

Pour the batter into the prepared pan, and bake for 40-50 minutes or until he loaf is firm and springs back when pressed. Insert a toothpick into the center of the loaf to test the doneness of the center inside, when toothpick comes out clean remove from oven. Allow to cool for 5 minutes before removing from loaf pan. Allow to cool completely before wrapping. Enjoy with in 4-6 days.