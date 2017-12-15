CHIP deadline looms, panicking families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER, Colo. - We continue to follow developments surrounding the Children's Health Insurance Program or CHIP. Parents all across the state got a letter last month to tell them, funding for their child's health insurance has run out.

Chip is a low cost health insurance option for nine million children in America, 75,000 of those live right here in Colorado.

The deadline for the Federal Government to renew funding for the program is just weeks away.

With so much attention on the new tax plan, folks in favor of CHIP could get left behind.

“Congress has been distracted by other things,” Erin Miller with Colorado Children's Campaign said. “They’ve currently been working on the tax proposals and even though polling suggests most Americans would really prefer that they get chip refinanced.”

The deadline is looming.

“Its really getting crucial in Colorado," Miller said.

January 31st will be the last day for CHIP in Colorado if Congress doesn't get moving.

“It’s definitely a tough time,” Angelique Smith who has insurance for her son because of CHIP said. “I’m thinking about what’s our plan B, or plan C, how are we going to afford all of these different things.”

Angelique Smith is able to take her son to the doctor and care for all of his needs because programs like CHIP are an option. The program is designed to help working families. People who make too much for Medicaid, but can't quite afford insurance through their employers.

“People are panicked, and congress needs to get this done,” Miller said.