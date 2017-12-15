Car v. pedestrian crash shuts down Hampden to Wadsworth off ramp

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The off ramp from eastbound Hampden Avenue to Wadsworth Boulevard shut down Friday night after a woman was struck by a car.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, the call reporting the incident was placed at 7:33 p.m.

Authorities are unsure if the woman was in the crosswalk when she was hit or who is at fault. The pedestrian was not immediately transported to the hospital but police have not said what injuries – if any – she sustained.

The driver of the car was not injured. Neither of the individuals involved have been identified.

This story will be updated as details emerge.