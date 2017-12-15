Brews, Burpees and Backbends with Fitbit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fitbit has the latest and greatest when it comes to fitness trackers but they also get involved in the Community. Fitbit provides free workouts for the public every month with their Fitbit Ambassadors. The next one is tomorrow December 16th. It is called Brews, Burpees and Backbends and it is at the Blue Moon Brewery. Participants will receive a free beer after their workout. Information is below and make sure to RSVP at EventBrite.com. Fitibt Ambassador Jon Cerf joined us on set with Miss Colorado and Miss Teen Colorado USA to give us a sneak peak of what we will see in the workout. Please bring tennis shoes and water (yoga mat if you have it!)