Alien abduction author sentenced to halfway house for child porn charge

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A northern Colorado alien abduction author was sentenced to two years in a halfway house following a conviction of felony possession of child pornography.

The Loveland Daily Reporter-Herald reports 55-year-old Stanley Romanek was sentenced Thursday after a jury found him guilty of the possession charge and not guilty of distributing child pornography in August.

Romanek was also ordered to register as a sex offender, and he will be on probation for 10 years.

Loveland police searched his home in 2013, and authorities say they found numerous illicit images of children. The police department became entangled in legal troubles adjacent to the case after internal complaints and lawsuits claimed improper conduct among officers.

In a statement to the court, Romanek says he’s a good person and asked for the court’s mercy.

Romanek is the subject of “Extraordinary: The Stan Romanek Story,” which was originally released in 2013 and became available on Netflix in June.

Romanek claims to have had multiple encounters with extraterrestrials that left him with strange injuries. He also claims to have captured several of the encounters on camera.