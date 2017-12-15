Abnormally warm temperatures return ahead of fickle weekend cold front

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It's back to nearly 60 degrees on Friday in Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins with 20-55 mph downsloping winds in the foothills and mountains.

The mountains can expect sunshine on Friday with highs in the 20s, 30s and low 40s.

The next storm system might completely wash out before it arrives Saturday.

The chance of snow in the mountains and in the Denver metro area might not happen.

Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with only a 10 percent chance of a snow shower. Highs will be near 50 degrees.

The northern mountains stand the best chance of snow at 30 percent.

It will turn sunny on Sunday with highs near 40.

It will be warm and dry early next week before cold weather and a chance of snow move in on Thursday.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.