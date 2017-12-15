A heart filled message about teen suicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER — Teen suicide is one of the biggest issues affecting our communities and it comes at a cost far too large for any parent to bare.

David James is one of those parents. In 2014, his 13-year-old son, Peyton, took his own life.

“You can’t always tell what’s going to happen and just one day it became too much for him and he took his belt and hung himself,” said James.

Peyton had been bullied and was dealing with mental health issues.

To honor his life and to remind people they’re not alone, ‘The Peyton Heart Project’ was created. The project’s volunteers leave little fabric hearts with positive messages on them in random places.

“They’ve been found in all 50 states and more than 65 countries throughout the world,” James said.

According to the project’s website: [The] delicate hearts, each one made by hand and each one representing the delicate heart of a life lost to suicide, have various inspiring quotes attached to them, along with our social media information. The hearts are placed in public places around the world for people to find during their everyday lives.

