Warm Friday before a chance of snow and cooler weather this weekend

DENVER -- The streak of snowless days ended at 65 with this morning's snowfall of 0.4" at DIA. Most areas did not catch much snowfall but it was icy before the system cleared.

That same system is dropping some snow over far southern Colorado tonight, that will also end soon. Clear skies expected by Friday morning statewide and sunshine expected.

Into the weekend we have another system approaching Saturday.

Clouds will increase throughout the day and then snow will develop later in the evening. Some snow may linger into Sunday before clearing.

The snowfall on the way doesn't look like much, just enough to create inconvenient road conditions for some areas. In many ways, this next system will be like the one that just moved through.

Early next week will be warmth you'll need to enjoy. Starting Thursday will be a much colder period of weather with improved snow chances too.

