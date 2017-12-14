Tomer’s Trails: Back to Aconcagua

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLORADO - Michael Rowe is headed back to Aconcagua, the highest peak in the Western Hemisphere at 22,841ft.

His attempt last year ended prematurely. You might remember Michael from a Tomer's Trails story last year after becoming the first known person with Cystic Fibrosis to climb all of Colorado's 14ers.

I joined Michael and Erik Tischner last weekend for one final training climb up Atlantic Peak. Michael was in good spirits and looked strong.