Tomer’s Trails: Back to Aconcagua

COLORADO - Michael Rowe is headed back to Aconcagua, the highest peak in the Western Hemisphere at 22,841ft.
His attempt last year ended prematurely. You might remember Michael from a Tomer's Trails story last year after becoming the first known person with Cystic Fibrosis to climb all of Colorado's 14ers.
I joined Michael and Erik Tischner last weekend for one final training climb up Atlantic Peak. Michael was in good spirits and looked strong.
"At the end of the day there are a lot of unknowns and we'll give it our best shot and it's ok to turn around," said Michael.