State Rep. Lori Saine not charged after being caught with loaded handgun at DIA

BOULDER, Colo. — State Rep. Lori Saine will not be charged after being caught with a loaded handgun at Denver International Airport earlier this month, the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

A Transportation Security Administration agent found a loaded 9 mm semiautomatic handgun in Saine’s bag as she tried going through security on Dec. 6.

Saine, a Republican from Firestone in Weld County, “knowingly” brought the weapon to the north security checkpoint, according to a probable cause statement by the Denver Police Department.

Saine told police she “totally forgot” about the gun before she requested an attorney.

The Boulder County District Attorney’s Office was appointed as the special prosecutor in the case.

Assistant District Attorney Ken Kupfner reviewed the case and determined charges are not appropriate.

“The evidence in this case indicates that Lori Saine forgot the firearm was in her purse,” the district attorney’s office said in a statement.

“Based on the evidence presented, it is the district attorney’s position that no criminal case against Ms. Saine can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt, and thus pursuant to the ethical standards guiding prosecutors in Colorado, no charges will be filed in this case.”

Officers were called about 1:45 p.m. on Dec. 6 after TSA agent Lorena Arias saw what appeared to be a loaded firearm belonging to Saine in the X-ray machine.

The Kahr Arms semiautomatic handgun had four rounds in the magazine. There was not a round in the chamber, according to the probable cause statement.

An officer advised Saine of her Miranda rights and she requested an attorney.

Saine was taken into custody for investigation of introduction of a firearm into a transportation facility.

She was jailed overnight before being released on a personal recognizance bond.