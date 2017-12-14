Denver’s 65-day snowless drought ends; another storm on tap for weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Denver's two-month-plus snowless drought ended after a cold front delivered much-needed moisture overnight Thursday.

Snow will taper off by 8 a.m., then sunshine will return. Highs will only top out at 40 degrees.

It's the first measurable snow recorded at Denver International Airport, the city's official reporting station, since Oct. 9.

The 65-day drought was the fourth-longest in recorded Denver history. The longest snow drought in Denver was from Nov. 26, 2002, to Feb. 2, 2003, a stretch of 69 days.

Other long droughts were 68 days (Oct. 31, 1905 to Jan. 6, 1906) and 67 days (Sept. 9, 1962 to Nov. 14, 1962).

Snow mostly stuck to grassy areas and roads were only wet because of recent warm temperatures, including 69 degrees on Tuesday that tied a 122-year-old record high.

The mountains can expect morning snow then sunshine. Highs will be in the 20s. It will be sunny and windy on Friday with highs 20s and 30s.

Another cold front moves into the metro area on Saturday night into Sunday morning with accumulations of 1 inch or less in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

The mountains can expect 1-3 inches. Highs on Saturday occur early at near 50, then fall in the afternoon. Skies turn sunny on Sunday afternoon with highs in the 30s.

