DENVER — Hands were cold but hearts were warm as FOX31 and the Salvation Army accepted lots of donations from the community for the Serving Those Who Serve Toy Drive.

While bells were ringing and carolers were singing, citizen Santas stopped by all morning to drop off a gift or two.

There’s still time: You can donate through Dec. 23: Learn more

What so many of us take for granted, being able to buy Christmas gifts for our children, is an impossible luck Sharee for some families. “We see a lot of families come to us and that is exactly what you were talking about, is that do we pay the rent or do we buy them a Christmas gift?” said Major Donna Hood with the Denver Salvation Army.

Thanks to the Serving Those who Serve Toy Drive, many of those families will be able to do both.

The mission was simple: Just drop off a new, unused toy in the original wrapping, and leave knowing you made a big difference in a child’s life.

“You can’t believe how emotional it is and what a joy it is to see children’s faces light up when they really haven’t had much. And for their parents to see their children have something, it’s an emotional experience,” said Major Hood.

Perhaps 3-year-old Shivam, who is here with his mom and dad dropping off some toys, sums it up best, “enjoy, hope the kids enjoy the toys.“ It just doesn’t get better than that.