Who: FOX31 Denver, The Salvation Army and Hand & Stone
What: FOX31 Serving Those Who Serve Toy Drive
When: November 22 through December 23rd
Where: 15 Front Range Hand & Stone locations (see list below)
In part of Serving Those Who Serve, FOX31 Denver and The Salvation Army are proud to put on this year’s Serving Those Who Serve Toy Drive.
As we head into the holiday season we keep those children in mind who may fall on tough times during the holidays.
Participating is easy. Heres how:
- Purchase any variety of toy.
- Visit any participating Hand and Stone location
- Place new, unwrapped toy in the Toy Drive barrel
- That’s it! The Salvation Army will take care of the rest and get your donated toy to a deserving child
Be sure to stop by our Toy Drive Power Day at our station (100 E. Speer Blvd.) Thursday, December 14th from 6am-6pm. Stop by and drop off a toy and meet FOX31 on-air talent and enjoy holiday festivity.
You can also make monetary donations by clicking here.
The participating Hand and Stone locations:
Denver locations:
242 Milwaukee St, Denver, CO 80206
1512 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80202
8370 Northfield Blvd #1775, Denver, CO 80238
3333 S Tamarac Dr, Denver, CO 80231
Lakewood:
7650 W Virginia Ave B, Lakewood, CO 80226
Littleton:
8246 W Bowles Ave, Littleton, CO 80123
Highlands Ranch:
2030 E County Line Rd a, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Aurora:
6554 S Parker Rd, Aurora, CO 80016
24300 E Smoky Hill Rd, Aurora, CO 80016
Arvada:
7705 Wadsworth Boulevard, Unit A-2, Arvada, CO 80003
Westminster:
5140 W 120th Ave #100, Westminster, CO 80020
Parker:
11120 S Twenty Mile Rd, Parker, CO 80134
Fort Collins:
150 E Harmony Rd #2C, Fort Collins, CO 80525
You can also drop off a toy to your local Timbuk Toys store to help a child in need this Christmas. Simply, look for a Salvation Army toy barrel and make a donation.
Store locations:
University Hills Plaza • 303-756-2522
2526 S. Colorado Blvd., Denver, CO 80222
Lowry Town Center • 303-366-1755
200 Quebec St., Suite 600-121, Denver, CO 80230
Highlands Ranch Town Center • 303-346-3030
9315 Dorchester St., Suite G-107, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Lakewood City Commons • 303-985-0035
7830 W Alameda Ave, Lakewood, CO 80226