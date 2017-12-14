Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Who: FOX31 Denver, The Salvation Army and Hand & Stone

What: FOX31 Serving Those Who Serve Toy Drive

When: November 22 through December 23rd

Where: 15 Front Range Hand & Stone locations (see list below)

In part of Serving Those Who Serve, FOX31 Denver and The Salvation Army are proud to put on this year’s Serving Those Who Serve Toy Drive.

As we head into the holiday season we keep those children in mind who may fall on tough times during the holidays.

Participating is easy. Heres how:

Purchase any variety of toy.

Visit any participating Hand and Stone location

Place new, unwrapped toy in the Toy Drive barrel

That’s it! The Salvation Army will take care of the rest and get your donated toy to a deserving child

Be sure to stop by our Toy Drive Power Day at our station (100 E. Speer Blvd.) Thursday, December 14th from 6am-6pm. Stop by and drop off a toy and meet FOX31 on-air talent and enjoy holiday festivity.

You can also make monetary donations by clicking here.

The participating Hand and Stone locations:

Denver locations:

242 Milwaukee St, Denver, CO 80206

1512 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80202

8370 Northfield Blvd #1775, Denver, CO 80238

3333 S Tamarac Dr, Denver, CO 80231

Lakewood:

7650 W Virginia Ave B, Lakewood, CO 80226

Littleton:

8246 W Bowles Ave, Littleton, CO 80123

Highlands Ranch:

2030 E County Line Rd a, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126

Aurora:

6554 S Parker Rd, Aurora, CO 80016

24300 E Smoky Hill Rd, Aurora, CO 80016

Arvada:

7705 Wadsworth Boulevard, Unit A-2, Arvada, CO 80003

Westminster:

5140 W 120th Ave #100, Westminster, CO 80020

Parker:

11120 S Twenty Mile Rd, Parker, CO 80134

Fort Collins:

150 E Harmony Rd #2C, Fort Collins, CO 80525

You can also drop off a toy to your local Timbuk Toys store to help a child in need this Christmas. Simply, look for a Salvation Army toy barrel and make a donation.

Store locations:

University Hills Plaza • 303-756-2522

2526 S. Colorado Blvd., Denver, CO 80222

Lowry Town Center • 303-366-1755

200 Quebec St., Suite 600-121, Denver, CO 80230

Highlands Ranch Town Center • 303-346-3030

9315 Dorchester St., Suite G-107, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Lakewood City Commons • 303-985-0035

7830 W Alameda Ave, Lakewood, CO 80226