10 Regal Cinemas in Colorado to start serving Cheetos popcorn

PLANO, Texas — Could there be a better combination than movie theater popcorn and Cheetos?

Luckily for moviegoers, Regal Cinemas is pairing up with the popular snack to serve Cheetos popcorn.

The snack is available in 32-ounce cups and will include Cheetos-flavored popcorn and actual Cheetos.

“We’re excited to give moviegoers a chance to experience Cheetos in an unexpected and delicious new way through our first national theater partnership,” said Sean Mathews, director of marketing at Frito-Lay North America.

“Cheetos and popcorn are the ultimate movie snack combination, and Regal Cinemas is the perfect partner to launch Cheetos Popcorn nationally.”

There are 10 Regal Cinemas in Colorado that will offer the combination.

Time to see #coco Had to try this #cheetospopcorn sooooo good! A post shared by @say10unicorn on Dec 8, 2017 at 3:36pm PST