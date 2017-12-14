× Police raid multiple licensed marijuana dispensaries in Denver area

DENVER — Multiple licensed marijuana dispensaries in the Denver metro area have been raided by police.

Denver police say the violations are criminal in nature, but would not go into specifics.

Officers are executing search and arrest warrants, according to the Denver Police Department.

While police would not confirm which businesses are part of the raid, multiple Sweet Leaf locations are reportedly closed with notices saying licences have been suspended.

“Medical and/or retail marijuana licenses for these premises have been suspended by order of the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses for alleged violations of Colorado law,” reads a notice from the city of Denver posted on the Sweet Leaf location at 26th and Walnut streets.

We have a crew working to gather more details. Check back for updates.