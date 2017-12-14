Peyton Manning drops in to surprise travelers at Denver International Airport

DENVER — Denver International Airport’s new “Zen Room” is a way to give travelers a rest from the chaos of holiday travel.

Airport officials had some football trivia for travelers and surprised them with a visit from former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning.

Manning, who led the Broncos to two Super Bowls and the Super Bowl 50 championship in February 2016, took photos and signed autographs for the surprised travelers.

Officials said there will be more surprises over the coming weeks in the “Zen Room” as more people go through the airport during the holiday season.