DENVER — A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle early Thursday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The crash happened about 6:30 a.m. at 19th and Market streets in downtown Denver, police said.

Police did not say what led to the accident and did not describe it as a hit-and-run.

The extent of the injuries to the passenger, whose name, age and gender were not released, is not known.