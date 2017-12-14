Paula’s Picks – Marcella’s Ristorante, Pizzeria, and Wine Bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Marcella’s, a Cameron Mitchell Restaurant, is a bustling burst of Italian flavor and energy. The lively atmosphere is perfect for sharing a meal with friends or family, or for a late night snack. The dynamic bar provides a vibrant venue for sampling from a selection of 50 Italian wines served by the bottle or quartino. Begin your meal with a sampling of Italian meats, cheeses and olives. Next, try several of our signature hot and cold small plates. Then, choose from a selection of our wood-fired pizzas and pastas, or one of our signature entrees.

https://marcellasrestaurant.com/basic_slides/denver-now-open/