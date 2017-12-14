Monarch High School teacher under investigation by Louisville police

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder Valley School District confirmed Thursday that a teacher is on paid administrative leave.

Luke Skerpon is in his second year as a choir teacher at Monarch High School and is under investigation by the Louisville Police Department.

Details are scarce at this point and administrators with the district will not comment on the investigation or whether students were involved in the incident.

Parents and students, however, tell FOX31 the reason for the paid leave involved a relationship with a student who graduated last year.

A spokesperson for the district said it’s taking all allegations like this seriously.

This story is developing and will be updated as details emerge.