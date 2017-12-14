Elderly man with dementia missing from Arvada

GOLDEN, Colo. — Around 8:10 a.m., railroad workers at the depot in Golden notified Golden Police a pickup truck crashed into one of the railcars sometime during the night.

The truck was abandoned on scene with no sign of the driver and blood was found inside the truck cab.

Golden officers responded to the scene, and say the man is an Arvada resident. The officers also found several phone numbers inside the truck. They called the phone number for the owner, but no one answered.

Arvada Police Department was asked to send an officer to the owner’s house and attempt contact, but they didn’t get an answer at the door.

After trying several other phone numbers, an investigator was able to speak with the man’s son, who confirmed his father was missing.

The missing person is 87 year-old James Mitchell. He is 5-feet-10-inches and weighs 180 pounds. He has blue eyes and thinning gray hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue fleece vest, red plaid short-sleeved shirt, khaki cargo pants and black athletic shoes with Velcro closures.

Mitchell possibly suffers from dementia and does not have any identification or a cell phone with him.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Golden Police Department at 303-384-8045.