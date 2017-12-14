× France gives climate study grants to 5 Colorado scientists

DENVER — France has lured five Colorado scientists to do climate change research for the rest of President Donald Trump’s term.

Colorado Politics reported Tuesday the scientists will come from the University of Colorado, the National Center for Atmospheric Research and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory.

They’re among 13 scientists from the U.S. and 18 from around the world who won grants from French President Emmanuel Macron’s “Make Our Planet Great Again” program, a dig at Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan.

Trump has expressed skepticism about global warming.

Gov. John Hickenlooper said he’s happy to see the recognition for Colorado scientists but unhappy to see them go.

The Colorado scientists are Christopher Cantrell, Barbara Ervens and Joost de Gouw from CU, Benjamin Sanderson from NCAR and Philip Schulz from NREL.