Fly strip saturated with flies found at “F” restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Good Times Drive Thru Burgers

Tri County inspectors cited the Aurora location for 9 critical health code violations in October. The mistakes include:

Fly strip saturated with flies

Food at wrong temperature

Several boxes of food on floor

The restaurant's corporate office sent the following statement in part:

“Our utmost priority is the safety of our guests. Our inspection scores are usually excellent. This restaurant took immediate corrective action and the follow-up inspection confirmed that all items were corrected.”

This drive thru is located on Quincy Avenue.

Blue Island Oyster Bar

The Cherry Creek seafood location scored 9 critical violations in October. The

issues include:

Dish machine had no chlorine

No hot water in women’s restroom

Employees using their bare hands

The restaurant’s corporate office sent the following remarks in part: “We take public food safety very serious at Blue Island Oyster Bar. All past violations were corrected immediately on site and noted by the health inspector….We continue as always to train our teams in proper food handling and guest safety.”

The restaurant is on East 2nd Avenue in Denver.

Tuk Tuk Thai Grill

The Lakewood restaurant earned an “A” for two inspections in a row with no critical violations. Tuk Tuk is located at 218 Union Boulevard.

How restaurants appear on our Report Card

Restaurant Report Card features health inspections in the city and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County, Broomfield and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

The criteria FOX31 Denver uses to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five or four critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five or four critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for nine or ten or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two regular inspections in a row, with no critical violations, by awarding them an A.

Check your favorite restaurants