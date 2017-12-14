× CU Boulder professor named to Colorado Supreme Court

DENVER – Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper appointed University of Colorado Law School Professor Melissa Hart to the Colorado Supreme Court on Thursday, according to a release from media relations with the university.

Hart’s position fills an open seat vacated by the resignation of the Hon. Allison H. Eid. Eid will replace U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch on the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals.

“I’m very honored and thrilled to have the opportunity to serve Colorado in this capacity,” Hart said. “I will be devoted to the rule of law and to treating all parties fairly, in every case. I will do my best to make sure our court system is efficient and fair, and that the work it does is clear and transparent.”

Hart has been teaching at the University of Colorado Law School since 2000 and has served as director of the Byron R. White Center for the Study of American Constitutional Law since 2010 and will continue to teach.