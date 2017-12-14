CDOT completes construction project at I-25 Arapaho Interchange

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER - Many drivers will notice a positive change in their commute, as a major construction project just wrapped up. Crews recently finished work on the I-25/Arapahoe Road Interchange.

But drivers were not the only ones who felt the construction headache. Local businesses along the interchange are also breathing a sigh of relief, now that this project is complete.

“Everything dropped off pretty heavily for us,” David Evenson, General Manager of Brothers BBQ said.

It’s been nearly two years of construction cones and detours at the I-25 Arapahoe Road interchange. For restaurants like Brothers BBQ, their sales took a big hit.

“We lost 15 to 20 percent each week of construction,” Evenson said.

They are not alone; El Parral Mexican Restaurant also saw fewer customers during the construction.

“It’s been a hassle. It’s been really bad,” Rosa Valdez, El Parral Mexican Restaurant Manager said.

But CDOT said if drivers and businesses could put up with the short-term inconvenience the long-term benefits will pay off.

They said this project will help reduce congestion while improving traffic flow and safety.

Crews reconstructed the bridge over Arapahoe Road, realigned the frontage road, constructed an additional westbound lane on Arapahoe Road, added noise walls and added triple left turn lanes from the I-25 off ramps to help cut down on commute times.

“Arapahoe Road is the main street for the city of Centennial. This is the only way to get out east and west in an efficient way and now it’s going to be even more efficient,” Cathy Noon, Mayor of Centennial, said.

The project construction budget was 66 million dollars. Crews plan to add landscaping this spring.